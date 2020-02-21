Voters attend political forum in Limestone County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - Primary races are coming up on March 3, and Thursday night the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce gave voters a chance to hear from the candidates.

A political forum was hosted Thursday night by WHNT News 19's Jerry Hayes at the Athens-Limestone Public Library.

People were able to hear from candidates in races for the Limestone County School Board, Limestone County Commission, and Alabama's 5th congressional district.

"A hundred and something good citizens are here in order to help themselves be more informed, which in turn, means a better-informed decision when they vote," said Rep. Mo Brooks, 5th District.

"You don't learn any better about somebody until you look them in the eye. When you look people in the eye you get is this passion, is this truth, or am I getting the old run around, so it's important that people come and invest that time," said Chris Lewis, congressional candidate.

WHNT News 19 will have full election results on Super Tuesday, March 3.