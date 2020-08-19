Voter registration drive-thru setting up Saturday in Limestone County

ATHENS, Ala. – The Limestone County NAACP, Community Partners, and the Secretary of State are hosting a Drive-thru Voter Registration event on Saturday, August 22nd.

Organizers say they will help you register to vote, update voter information, fill out an absentee voting application, help with voter restoration for ex-felons, and ID preparation or help with general information. Attendees can stay in their car for the process but are required to wear masks.

The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at All-N-One Place(Redus Barber Shop) at 814 Westview Street in Athens.

The organizers say their goal is to help citizens become voter ready in the most stress-free way possible.