Virtual Rodeo scheduled in Limestone County this weekend

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association is working with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office to keep the 38th Annual Sheriff’s Rodeo tradition galloping forward.

The eight-day affair has been trimmed to a 30-minute parade and street dance on Saturday at 11 a.m. on the Square in downtown Athens. The public will not be allowed to participate in this year’s activities in order to follow current health guidelines; however, Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association President Teresa Todd says you can definitely enjoy the event online.

It will stream on the Athens-Limestone County Visitors Center and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages.

“We would kind of like to make this a little stamp I guess on people’s memory so that they can know that when you think of may think of school`s out and you think of the rodeo,” said Todd.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stephen Young says the office is glad they can bring some elements of the rodeo to Athens this year during the pandemic.

“In a year when almost nothing is ‘normal’ hopefully at least our citizens can get a taste of the rodeo festivities they have become so accustomed to this time of year,” stated Young.

Even though the mini rodeo will take place this weekend, organizers say, if possible, they will plan the week-long rodeo for later in the year.