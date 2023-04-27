The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people after they say shots were fired following a car accident.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking for the public’s help to find two women they said were involved in a gun theft.

Authorities said one woman was invited to the home of an East Limestone resident on March 26, 2023.

That woman identified herself as “Nikki,” and showed up with another woman who went by the name “Raven,” authorities explained.

Immediately after the two women left the house, the LCSO said the homeowner realized two firearms were missing.

You can see a picture of “Nikki” here.

If you recognize this female or have any details on the whereabouts of either of the women or the guns, contact Limestone County Investigators at (256) 232-0111.