Attorneys prepare for virtual school fraud trial

(WHNT) — New filings in the federal case involving two former North Alabama school superintendents show the case is set to go before a jury in February. The case also involves four other defendants.

Former Limestone County Superintendent Tom Sisk plead guilty in the case and former Athens City Superintendent Trey Holladay’s lawyers told a court this week he also plans to enter a guilty plea.

Holladay’s wife, Deborah, is also a defendant in the case facing wire fraud charges, but it’s unclear where her case stands.

As of Friday, court records only show her set for a February trial. There is no indication how her husband’s plea could affect the case against her.

Federal prosecutors allege the group of educators were involved in a scheme that falsely claimed private school kids, who attended schools in the Black Belt region, were enrolled full-time in Athens City and Limestone County Schools via online courses.

The school systems received state education money for those students.

A pretrial conference says Holladay and his wife, along with Rick Carter, an educator in Holladay’s district, are set for trial on February 7.

Trey Holladay still faces 88 counts of wire fraud and 34 counts of aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors allege the virtual scheme diverted 5.8 million dollars to Holladay’s former school district.