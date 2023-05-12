ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A spokesperson for the City of Athens said two events that were set to be held outside Friday night have been moved.

The Relay for Life Night and ‘Singing in the Park’ are both moving to indoor venues in Athens.

Limestone County’s Relay for Life Night is held as Relay’s local celebration as part of ‘Relay for Life Paint the Town Purple Week.’ It was originally set to be held on Marion Street in Athens but has now been moved to the Athens Activity Center on West Pryor Street.

The event includes a Survivor Dinner starting at 5 p.m. Opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m., and the luminaria begins at 9 p.m.

Friday’s “Singing in the Park” is the first in a series of three events this summer, but due to inclimate weather, it’ll be “Singing in the Museum” on May 12.

The series takes place at Athens Big Spring Memorial Park behind the Athens-Limestone Visitors Center at 100 N. Beaty St and just 2 blocks from the square, generally. But tonight’s event had to be moved to the Alabama Veterans Museum, located at 100 Pryor St W, Athens, AL 35611.

Tomcat & Bark the Dawg are performing, and food trucks are outside starting at 6 p.m. The live music is set to begin at 7:30 and go until 8:30 p.m.