LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities have arrested two people in connection with a shooting on April 14 and charged one with attempted murder.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said that deputies responded to a report of a shooting at about 12:30 a.m. on Friday, April 14 in the 26300 block of Johnson Lane. When they arrived, LCSO said investigators located “a large crime scene where two individuals had fired multiple rounds.”

Investigators identified 27-year-old Brandon Donald Culley of Elkmont of as the suspect and discovered he fled in a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Kayla Renee White of Huntsville. LCSO said the victim ran away on foot.

The investigators reportedly provided a description of Culley and White to local law enforcement. Investigators, with the help of Huntsville Police and U.S. Marshals, were able to locate the Culley and White in the Winchester Road and US 231 area. The pair was still in possession of the firearm used in the crime, according to LCSO.

Culley is charged with attempted murder, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, and reckless endangerment. Authorities say Culley has been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $33,500 bond.

White was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution and was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.