LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says it arrested two men during a series of operations on Valentine’s Day.

The sheriff’s office said it arrested Brennan Brownlow, 26, of Athens and Sheldon Hobbs, 54 of Athens in two different operations on Feb. 14 with assistance from the Athens Police Department. Both have been charged with drug-related charges.

LCSO said Brownlow is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the possession of 540 Alprazolam pills. Alprazolam is often sold under the brand name Xanax. The sheriff’s office said Brownlow has since been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

The sheriff’s office said that Hobbs is charged with tampering with evidence, attempting to elude and drug trafficking methamphetamine. LCSO said Hobbs is currently being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $102,000 bond.