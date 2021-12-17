TVA conducts survey for residents near Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) asked for residents’ input on emergency planning at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant.

TVA asked for residents within the 10-mile radius known as the Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) of the nuclear plant to fill out a survey to determine how individuals respond during emergency situations.

This information will allow the TVA and the counties within the EPZ to update their plans and procedures. Information will also be available in the TVA calendars that are sent out through the mail.

To verify what zone you currently live in, click this link.

If eligible, click this link to fill out the resident survey.