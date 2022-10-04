LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities confirm a Madison man died at the hospital after his vehicle overturned into a culvert in Limestone County on Tuesday.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) troopers confirm Mark Anthony Stacy, 57, was taken to Athens Limestone Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on October 4, on U.S. 72 near York Lane, around one mile west of Athens.

Troopers are investigating the crash.