Trial begins for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, public, media barred from jury selection

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The public corruption trial for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely began Monday morning with jury selection.

Blakely, who first took office in 1983, faces theft and ethics charges in a case brought by the Alabama Attorney General’s office.

In August 2019, Blakely was indicted on multiple theft and ethics charges in a case brought by the Alabama Attorney General’s office.

The case against Blakley focuses on the alleged misuse of sheriff’s office and campaign funds.

The public and the media were barred from Monday’s jury selection proceedings at the Limestone County Event Center. Alabama’s rules of criminal procedure say jury selection is to take place in open court. Recently, jury selection for the highly-charged murder trial of Huntsville Police officer William Darby and the death penalty case of Christopher Henderson, included a zoom feed set up for media in a separate room to address COVID-19 concerns.

No offer for a media feed has been made by the court in this case.

A court bailiff for retired Judge Pamela Baschab told reporters attempting to access the proceedings that the judge wanted to make sure jurors were comfortable and wouldn’t be bothered by media.

No public order was issued regarding the access ban, but the issue was raised by counsel to the judge, who said there wasn’t room for the media. However, as the News 19 I-Team has noted, the event center has plenty of space and media representatives have even offered to stand in the back of the room.

News 19 has reached out to the Alabama Attorney General’s office for clarification on the access ban.

Because Blakely is so well-known in the community, there is a huge jury pool, numbering nearly 500 people. The list of subpoenaed witnesses includes at least 34 notices of service. That list includes sheriff’s office employees, state realtor board officials, casino employees from Mississippi and at least one representative from the Alabama Ethics Commission.

A Huntsville attorney pointed News 19 to a Supreme Court ruling in Presley v. Georgia: “Trial courts are obligated to take every reasonable measure to accommodate public attendance at criminal trials. There are no doubt circumstances where a judge could conclude that threats of improper communications with jurors or safety concerns are concrete enough to warrant closing voir dire, but in those cases, the particular interest, and threat to that interest, must ‘be articulated along with findings specific enough that a reviewing court can determine whether the closure order was properly entered.”

cont. "… There are no doubt circumstances where a judge could conclude that threats of improper communications with jurors or safety concerns are concrete enough to warrant closing voir dire …" cont @whnt — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) July 12, 2021

The Supreme Court ruling anticipates issues like building size, says the court must consider alternatives to total closure. So hopefully, the law and good sense prevail and the public corruption case of a sitting Sheriff won't be conducted in secret. @whnt — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) July 12, 2021

In summary, the Supreme Court ruling found that while there are circumstances that may warrant closing off direct public access, such as the size of a venue, the court still needs to consider alternatives to allow public access and transparency.