ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – The Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) is hosting a 9/11 Heroes Run in Athens to honor those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

In 2007, Marine Travis Manion was fatally wounded in Iraq as he led a counterattack against enemy forces. He drew the danger away from his teammates, allowing every other member of his patrol to survive.

TMF’s mission is to empower veterans and the families of fallen heroes, as well as “create a nation of purpose-driven individuals and thriving communities that is built on character.”

The foundation has hosted the Heroes Run for 15 years, beginning with its first event in Doylestown, PA. Runners, walkers and ruckers from all over come to honor the first responders whose lives were lost on 9/11.

On September 9, in Athens, runners will gather at the Limestone County Courthouse for the Heroes Run 5K. Participants can pick their packets up in front of the courthouse or at the Fleet Feet in Madison.

If you are interested in registering and haven’t done so already, you can find the registration forms — for both participants and volunteers — here. Registration ends September 6.