ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — An early morning accident is stalling traffic in multiple locations across Athens, according to police.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said that a train hit a car on the railroad at Green Street Thursday morning, adding that no one was injured.

However, authorities said due to the incident, several of the railroad crossings throughout downtown Athens will be blocked for an extended period of time.

Officials expect to traffic to be impacted and urge drivers to use caution and find alternate routes if possible.

The train is blocking Elm Street as well as downtown crossings. Forrest Street and Hwy 72 are the only options to cross through at this time.

This is a developing story.