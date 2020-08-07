Tractor Parade planned in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A 20-mile tractor ride through Limestone County is planned for Friday, August 7th.

Organizers say the tractors ride out at 10:00 a.m.

According to organizers, spectators can catch a glimpse of the tractor parade as riders make their way from the festival grounds along Elkton Road north to Sandlin Road.

The ride will continue to Beulah Road and then on to Fort Hampton Road to the town of Elkmont for lunch at the Elkmont Town Hall furnished by the Limestone County Cattleman’s Association.

Upon leaving Elkmont, the ride will resume onto the Richard Martin Trail (Rails to Trails).

Once off of the trail, the ride will head east on Carey Road to Elkton Road for the final stretch back to the show grounds at approximately 1:30 p.m.