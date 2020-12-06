Toy car auction raises over $20K for local charities, including child’s heart surgery

ATHENS Ala. – Law enforcement officers spend their careers protecting and serving the community.

But Saturday, the community took its turn wrapping its arms around a Limestone County Sheriff’s deputy and his family.

Justin Fields and his wife Alley are facing one of the hardest moments in a parent’s life. Their six-month-old son Case was born with a hole in his heart and will require surgery at the beginning of the year.

DAA Huntsville has been giving back to local charities for years.

General manager Roger Fields

Roger Fields, DAA general manager said, “Our biggest goal is to raise money keep it in the community and we had our first fundraiser was for one of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputy and our goal was to raise $10,000 for him.”

Fields says they raised over $20,000 for the cause.

January, Case will be headed to Tennessee for his procedure, “And they’re gonna be taking him to Vanderbilt where he’ll have heart surgery. So we were able to raise $10,000 to help their family out and so we’re just tickled to do it.”

The auction was able to help little Case, and match the same amount towards a childhood diabetes charity, “We’re big in the community and we want to keep the money local and that’s what we’ve done.”

When choosing a charity, Fields says that he chooses one that connects with him and hits home. “With the brain cancer, it’s my wife, she has brain cancer. So that was big for us and with today, it was big for us because he works for us on Tuesday’s doing security. “

Fields is passionate about giving back and through his efforts, he’s been able to donate thousands of dollars to those in need, and as long as he can keep on giving, he’s not stopping,

If you would like to know how to donate, there is another fundraiser to help out the Fields family.