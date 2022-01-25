ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says two people were arrested last week following an investigation.

On Friday, LCSO investigators were notified by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office that William Allen Branson was possibly at a home on Menefee Road in Athens. Branson has been featured on Crime Stoppers and had several warrants between Limestone County, Madison County and the City of Huntsville, including one warrant for trafficking fentanyl.

Investigators say they saw Branson sitting in a car with a woman at the residence. When they approached the vehicle and blocked it in, authorities say Branson got out and tried to destroy the evidence by dumping the fentanyl in the yard.

Authorities say he was quickly taken into custody.

Branson allegedly gave investigators several false names, used a false birthday and a fake social security number. The woman, later identified as Eliza Leigh Bass, also had several warrants.

32-year-old William Allen Branson of Toney was arrested on his outstanding warrants. He was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and felony obstruction of justice using a false identity.

William Allen Branson

Branson remains in the custody of the Limestone County Detention Center on a $95,000 bond.

Eliza Leigh Bass

Eliza Leigh Bass, 35, of Toney, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and has been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $1,000 bond.