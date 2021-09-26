Tickets on sale for Haunt Walks in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Looking for a ‘spooky’ date night or family night idea? The city of Athens kicks off its annual Haunt Walks on October 5.

The Athens Haunt Walk is around a 2-hour walking tour that winds through the historic, haunted districts of Athens – Beaty, Downtown, Houston, and Athens College.

It is led by volunteer guides recounting the tales featured in the book, The Spirit of Athens, and is hosted by the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association.

Tours begin on October 5 and run on Tuesdays and Thursdays until October 28. You can view all the dates and times on the website as well as the availability.

Tickets are available through pre-sale only, no tickets will be available at the door and are limited to 30 people per tour group.

Admission is $10 per person aged 13 and up, and $5 per person aged 12 and under.

Visit the Athens-Limestone Visitors Center at 100 N Beaty Street to purchase tickets. They only accept cash or check. There are no refunds or exchanges.

They ask to have all the names of your party available when purchasing to assist in assigning ticket numbers within the tour.

In cases of inclement weather, the stories shared on the walks will be hosted in the meeting room of the Athens-Limestone Visitors Center for both groups simultaneously at 7 p.m. Light rain does not cancel the walks.

If you are sick or have been around someone who has been sick, they ask you to not attend for the safety of those around you.

If you have any questions, contact the Athens-Limestone Tourism office at (256)-232-5411.