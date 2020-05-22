Three dead in Limestone County wreck

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities confirm that three people were killed in a two-vehicle wreck near 7 Mile Post Road and Hwy 72 in Limestone County on Thursday.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West was called to the scene, as well as Clements Volunteer Fire Department, and Owens Volunteer Fire Department.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash.

Hwy 72 is blocked in the east and westbound lanes, authorities ask that drivers find an alternate route.

We are working to get more information.