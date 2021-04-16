Three arrested after fleeing from Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputies

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people after they ran from police.

Two of the arrests initially stemmed from warrants following a Tuesday assault and attempted robbery on Wallace Lane.

Warrants were initially issued for Ian Van Hunter, 35, and Jonathan Colby Parsons, 29.

Wednesday, deputies arrested Parsons after he fled, by vehicle, and foot, from Limestone County deputies and a K9 unit from the Limestone Correctional Facility (Alabama Department of Corrections).

Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve the warrant on Hunter at a home on Highway 99 in the Cartwright community.

However, Hunter and a second person, Gannon Ezell Curtis-Seago, 38, ran out of the home away from deputies.

Following a four-hour foot pursuit, which involved units from the Sheriff’s Office, a K9 Unit from the Limestone Correctional Facility, and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit, both were arrested.

Curtis-Seago was charged with attempting to elude police and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hunter was charged with attempting to elude police, second-degree assault, and first-degree robbery.

Parsons was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and attempting to elude police.

All three are being held in the Limestone County Jail. Bond was not set as of Friday afternoon on any of the three suspects.