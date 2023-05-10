LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The ‘Greatest Show on Dirt’ is making a return! The 41st Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo will be held May 19 and 20.

Organizers have planned family-friendly community events leading up to the rodeo. Rodeo week begins on Tuesday, May 16 with a street dance in Athens on the east side of the Limestone County Courthouse. The dance begins at 6:00 p.m.

The annual Exceptional Needs Rodeo is an opportunity for individuals with special needs to come out and take part in some of the rodeo events with the community. That event is on Friday, May 19, and it will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the arena.

The main competitions will be held at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena. Events include bareback bronc riding, calf roping, break-away roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing and bull riding.

Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. The rodeo competitions begin at 8:00 p.m. The arena is located on Alabama Highway 99 west of Athens.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance. Daily advance ticket prices are $15 or $17 at the gate. Tickets for children 12 and under cost $10 in advance and $12 at the gate.

You can learn more about the 2023 Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo on their website.