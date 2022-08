LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Texas man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck early Saturday morning.

Alabama State Troopers said Dwain Jarvis, 54, was driving a 2006 Chevy Express van on Ingram Road in Limestone County around 1:25 a.m. Near the intersection of Stewart Road, the van left the road and flipped over.

Troopers said Jarvis, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the van and pronounced dead at the scene, roughly nine miles south of Athens.