Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention is back in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention kicked off in Athens Thursday night.

Hundreds of people from across North Alabama flocked to Athens State University for a concert by bluegrass band Volume Five. The concert served as a preview event for the rest of the weekend’s festivities.

During the convention, musicians will compete for more than $19,000 in cash prizes. Attendees will get a front-row seat to the competitions, as well as concerts by bluegrass legends like Country Music Hall of Famer Jimmy Fortune and Grand Ole Opry members Dailey & Vincent.

The convention also features dozens of local vendors selling everything from t-shirts, home goods, arts and crafts, and more.

Thursday night’s preview event was free, but the rest of the weekend’s events require a ticket. Weekend passes can be purchased for $20, and single-day tickets are $15.