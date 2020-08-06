Tennessee Valley Fidder’s Convention canceled due to COVID-19

ATHENS, Ala. – The 54th annual Tennessee Valley Old-Time Fiddlers convention was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Fiddlers Steering Committee said it made the decision with the health and safety of guests in mind.

The convention was scheduled for October 1st thru October 3rd at Athens State University.

The committee is now working to reschedule the entertainment to perform at the 2021 Fiddlers Convention, which is set for next fall.

“The Fiddlers Convention is a much-anticipated event each year, and we are disappointed that we must cancel it for 2020,” stated Rick Mould, event organizer. “However, we feel moving forward with the Convention would not be in the best interest of our competitors, judges, entertainers, guests, or event staff.”