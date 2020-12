LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A man from Ardmore, Tenn. was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the road, went through a fence, and hit a tree on Monday.

Alabama State Troopers say Edgar David Hardiman, 93, died at the scene.

The wreck happened on Hwy 251 near Sharp Road, around seven miles north of Athens.

State troopers continue to investigate the crash.