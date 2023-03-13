LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says it has arrested a Tennessee man for shooting into an occupied home last week.

LCSO said Monday that it arrested Micheal Dale McConnell, 58 of Loretto, TN and charged him with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling in connection with an incident on March 6.

LCSO said that at around 11:15 p.m. on March 6 the sheriff’s office received a call regarding a shooting in the 27000 block of Abby Lane in northwestern Limestone County. The sheriff’s office said investigators responded and located 19 rifle casings in the driveway and 19 bullet holes in the home and a vehicle. The home was occupied at the time of the incident.

LCSO said during the investigation McConnell was identified as a suspect and located. The Sheriff’s office said McConnell voluntarily provided investigators with the rifle allegedly used in the shooting.

LCSO said McConnell has been released from the Limestone County Detention center on a $45,000 bond.