Tee up to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s

ATHENS, Ala. – The fight continues to find a cure for Alzheimer’s, which affects more than 98,000 Alabamians and impacts some 309,000 family caregivers.



An upcoming golf tournament aims to help. The 4th annual event is set for Friday, July 30 at Canebrake Club in Athens.

The tournament is in memory of Dianne Gross, mother of Athens High School football coach Cody Gross, who lost her life to the disease.

Check-in for the tournament begins at 7:00am with an 8:00am start. Lunch is provided and an awards ceremony will follow.

But time is running out to sign up! The last day to register is Tuesday, July 27th.

You can sign up online here.

All proceeds will benefit the Shoals Walk to End Alzheimer’s on October 24, 2021 at McFarland Park. You can find more information about that event here.