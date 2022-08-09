LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s office says a Meridianville man is facing a slew of charges after a crime spree with several thefts.

Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin says Tyrek Hayes stole and crashed multiple vehicles including an ambulance and fire truck. Because of this crime spree, the Tanner Volunteer Fire Department is now without one of its emergency vehicles.

“I was notified shortly after 1 o’clock on Sunday morning that our truck had been taken from a scene,” said Tanner Volunteer Fire Department President Derrick Gatlin.

Derrick Gatlin says the stolen truck is a total loss but they were able to salvage some equipment.

“A lot of the equipment we were able to pick up off the streets. Some of it was lost where some of the compartment doors were open. Some was slung out in the wood line some was still on the truck so we have to go through the equipment and inventory it,” said Gatlin.

Gatlin says losing the truck is about a $200,000 loss for the fire department.

“I started today reaching out to vendors and trying to find a vendor that had one of these trucks like we lost Sunday morning,” said Gatlin.

He says they hope insurance will cover the cost of a new truck, but with inflation and supply chain delays on orders, it could still put the department in a tight spot. Overall, Gatlin just says he’s thankful everyone is safe after the crime spree.

“It’s not something that happens every day thank goodness and we hope that’s the last we’ve seen of that but the main thing is, everybody.. You know there was nobody severely injured,” said Gatlin.