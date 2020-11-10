Tanner man arrested after shooting brother during argument Saturday night

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said a Tanner man was charged with assault after shooting his brother during an argument Saturday.

Deputies were called to the 19000-block of Moyers Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Once arriving, they found a man had been shot in the abdomen with a .22 rifle.

The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to recover.

Ricky Stanford, 58, was arrested at the scene and taken to the Limestone County Jail.

He was charged with first-degree assault and was released from the jail Sunday on $25,000 bond.