LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two men are wanted after authorities say they shot someone who was walking along the road on Monday evening.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said deputies and investigators responded to the 20000-block of US Hwy 31 in Tanner for a possible shooting.

When they arrived, authorities learned the shooting happened just north of Huntsville Brownsferry Road, and that the victim had been walking near the road when two “unknown subjects” pulled off the highway to “make contact” with the victim.

That’s when the victim was shot, according to the LCSO, and the offenders fled the scene.

The victim, whose injuries authorities described as non-life-threatening, was transported to a local hospital by emergency medical services.

Investigators are looking for two men in a dark-colored Ford F-150, one of which was wearing a black cowboy hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Austin Roberson at 256-232-0111.