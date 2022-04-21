LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Limestone County Sheriff’s Office officials said they have a suspect in custody after reports of a robbery in the Salem community Thursday.

LCSO said they were called to the scene of an armed robbery at a business in the 28,000-block of Alabama Highway 99 at 8:57 a.m. Investigators told News 19 the offender indicated to the clerk that he had a weapon.

Investigators said they saw someone matching the offender’s description crossing Hwy 99 about 1.5 miles south of the scene. 42-year-old Gregory Todd Allen from Elkmont was arrested and was found with items stolen from the robbery, according to LCSO.

Allen was charged with first-degree robbery and taken to the Limestone County Detention Center, a bond has not been set at this time.