Successful opening day at the Athens Saturday Market

ATHENS, Ala. – With the warm weather, people rushed to the Green Street Pavilion to purchase produce and goods Saturday morning.

The Athens Saturday Market held its opening day Saturday with a huge turnout. The ‘Alabama Certified Market’ means that all items sold are locally produced or made.

When you head out to the market, you can find everything that is in season. Some items include blueberries, strawberries, and peaches. Artisans and bakers also participate in the weekly market. You can keep up-to-date with the market by liking their Facebook page.

Athens Saturday Market Manager Kat Greene said, “We had a really good crowd. Our vendors sold out faster than ever before.”

Greene encourages market attendees to come early for the best selections.

The Market is every Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon through August 29 at the Green Street Pavilion, 409 W. Green Street. The market will be closed on July 4. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, click here to download the application.

Opening Day at the Athens Saturday Market ✅



Thanks to all of our customers and vendors! See you next Saturday! #FarmersMarket #AthensAL #LimestoneCountyAL pic.twitter.com/ksrvLUkM1A — Athens Main Street (@AthensAL_MS) June 6, 2020