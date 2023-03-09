LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — School officials say a student was arrested at East Limestone High School Thursday after a gun was found in their backpack.

Limestone County Schools said a school resource officer immediately confiscated the weapon and took the student into custody after it was discovered. The student was then transported to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

The school system said that there are no known threats against any student or faculty and that all safety protocols were followed without any disruption to the school day.

Limestone County Schools said that the student code of conduct will be enforced in this matter and safety remains a high priority for the system.