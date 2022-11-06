LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An Athens man has been arrested after deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office say they found drugs and a stolen gun during a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Limestone County Narcotics Unit conducted a traffic stop on US Hwy 72 at Boylan Street on Wednesday, November 2.

They reportedly found Jimmy Dale Gatlin, III, 29, with a stolen firearm, 2.4 ounces of methamphetamine, 24 Grams of marijuana, and paraphernalia.

Jimmy Dale Gatlin, III, 29 (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page)



Gatlin has been charged with the following: Distribution of a Controlled Substance(Marijuana), Drug Trafficking(Methamphetamine), Possession of a Concealed Weapon Without a Permit, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia(2nd Offense- Felony).

Gatlin has been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $43,250 bond.