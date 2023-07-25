ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — State representatives updated the Athens and Limestone County community about legislative bills that recently passed on Tuesday, in a discussion that also included plans for the next session.

The 2023 Alabama legislative session came to a close on June 6th.

During the update, lawmakers went through every major piece of legislation that passed this year, from the fentanyl bill that affects the state to changes in the limestone county prison to broadband to education and SROs.

Last week, lawmakers were in Montgomery working to pass a new congressional map after an order came down from the Supreme Court, asking them to redraw the current map. Now, they are gearing up for the session to come by tackling other major issues like changes that might affect family-owned pharmacies, lottery and for Representative Crawford – school choice.

“There will be a lot of debate on school choice, and there will be a lot of people wanting certain things – and we’ve got to make sure that what we end up with is a product that we think is going to work and is fair and has accountability to the taxpayer. And so, we have to make sure that we are fair and we do not destroy our public school system by doing something for our private schools,” Danny Crawford said.

In pharmacies right now, the Medicare DIR fees result in payers claiming they are taking back fees from Medicare prescriptions due to a pharmacy’s performance on alleged quality measures. Provisions affecting DIR fees will take effect in January 2024, in an attempt to help improve the transparency of the fees and potentially set the stage for further reform.

Some lawmakers, like Representative Phillip Rigsby, plan to stand with family-owned facilities.

“We need to make sure that pharmacists are being paid for their products. They’re not being paid under cost there not being asked under their cost cause a lot of these small-town pharmacies are the pharmacies that support that community and we need to make sure that they stay in that community so the patients have access to care” said Rigsby.

As for the lottery, lawmakers say Alabama must get an understanding of gaming and let the people finally vote on it.

“The biggest thing I hear in my district overwhelmingly is when can we vote on the lottery when can we have an opportunity to do so… So with this hopefully we will be able to come out with a gaming legislation at the beginning of session that will be palatable to people to put a vote on,” Representative Andy Whitt said.

The Alabama legislature will reconvene its regular annual session on the first Tuesday in March.