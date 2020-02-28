State of Limestone County address

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - A special luncheon on Thursday was packed with information about all that's happening in Limestone County. Commission Chairman Collin Daly delivered the 'State of the County' address.

County leaders, as well as officials from different industries, gathered at the Beasley Center to hear the chairman's update centered around the county's expansion.

"It's gonna be growth, growth, growth, and its gonna be a lot of people moving here and I want everyone to pray too," said Daly. "We are all in this together and this is a great place to live and a great place to raise a family."

Much of the speech focused on the county's efforts to accommodate the incoming industry and attracting more residents and workers.