LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The sixth day of the capital murder trial for 18-year-old Mason Sisk, who is accused of killing five family members in 2019, is underway on Monday.

The state continues to call witnesses as they present their case against Sisk on the fifth day of testimony in the trial.

Sisk is charged with killing five family members in September 2019. His first trial was declared a mistrial after prosecutors informed the court that FBI computer experts had finally unlocked Sisk’s adoptive mother’s phone.

Sisk, now 18, won’t face the death penalty if convicted but faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Some of the witnesses already called by the state in the four previous days of testimony include Mason Sisk’s ex-girlfriend, Gina Peterson, the biology section chief for the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and Brandon Best, a firearms expert from the Department of Forensic Sciences.

Peterson’s testimony focused primarily on DNA evidence gathered during the investigation. She said three items were sampled for DNA in the case, a pair of gloves and the gun prosecutors believe was used in the killings.

The defense questioned Best about his methods while the jury was out of the courtroom, but the judge determined that Best qualified as a firearms expert and the jury returned to the courtroom for his testimony.

