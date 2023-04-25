LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The State continues to present its case on Day 7 of Mason Sisk’s second capital murder trial.

At the start of day 7, which is the sixth day of testimony, the State had yet to rest its case.

The first witness called by the state Tuesday is former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. He is currently serving out a sentence for theft and ethics charges in the Franklin County Jail but was sheriff at the time the shooting happened.

Sisk is charged with killing five family members in September 2019. His first trial was declared a mistrial after prosecutors informed the court that FBI computer experts had finally unlocked Sisk’s adoptive mother’s phone.

Now 18, Sisk won’t face the death penalty if convicted but faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The State continued presenting its case on the fifth day, focusing on Limestone County Sheriff’s Investigator Kristin King’s testimony and bodycam footage from former Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew King.

Other witnesses called by the state include Mason Sisk’s ex-girlfriend, Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Biology Section Chief Gina Peterson and Brandon Best, a firearms expert from the Department of Forensic Sciences.

News 19’s Brian Lawson is in the courtroom providing live updates, which you can follow in the liveblog below.