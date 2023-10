LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen in September.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said Antonia Juarez Ortiz was last seen on September 16, near Stewart Road in Athens.

Authorities describe Ortiz as being 5’5″ tall, weighing 100 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on the location of Antonia Juarez Ortiz, call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111.