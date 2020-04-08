Staff at Athens-Limestone Hospital show support to workers on the frontlines

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Staff at Athens Limestone Hospital went all out to let the workers on the front line know they are appreciated.

On Tuesday, the staff made signs and banners to show support. The supportive staff walked in front of the hospital with cheers and applause.

The top hospital officials say to they couldn't do it without the frontline workers.

"Everyone's just doing whatever they can to take care of these patients. and the ones that aren't in there are supporting them, heart and soul, every day," said Traci Collins, Chief Nursing Officer.

They want the workers to know they are appreciated.

"This is an opportunity to let those people know, that have been separated from the whole staff and all the patients that we really appreciate what they're doing. they're literally putting their lives on the line to take care of these patients," said Dr. Paul Fry, Chief of Staff.

