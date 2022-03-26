LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Limestone County Commission will be giving county residents a chance to drop off debris for fall and spring cleanup.

From 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Apr. 2 and Oct. 1, county residents can take a pickup truck or trailer full of debris to the Republic Services Transfer Station (16100 BFI Lane, off US-72, just east of 7 Mile Post Road). There are some limitations to be aware of, though:

No more than four vehicle tires

Any appliance with the refrigerant Freon must have the compressor removed or the owner must have a certificated certifying the refrigerant has been professionally removed

No hazardous or medical waste

No free dumping for contractors

Those dumping will be required to prove their residency in the county, such as showing a current utility bill, lease agreement, or mortgage statement.