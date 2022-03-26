LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Limestone County Commission will be giving county residents a chance to drop off debris for fall and spring cleanup.
From 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Apr. 2 and Oct. 1, county residents can take a pickup truck or trailer full of debris to the Republic Services Transfer Station (16100 BFI Lane, off US-72, just east of 7 Mile Post Road). There are some limitations to be aware of, though:
- No more than four vehicle tires
- Any appliance with the refrigerant Freon must have the compressor removed or the owner must have a certificated certifying the refrigerant has been professionally removed
- No hazardous or medical waste
- No free dumping for contractors
Those dumping will be required to prove their residency in the county, such as showing a current utility bill, lease agreement, or mortgage statement.