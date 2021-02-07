Small businesses in Athens participate in annual Chocolate Walk

ATHENS, Ala. – It’s an annual event that brings the community together.

Upwards of 300 people purchased tickets for the downtown Athens Chocolate Walk Saturday and 18 businesses around the square passed out yummy chocolate to customers.

The event has been going on for more than a decade and is focused on exposing people to small businesses they may have never visited.

In fact, Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson said the event attracts visitors from all over.

“We will have about 60 percent of out of towners that will come in and participate in the chocolate walk,” she said. “It really does bring in a new demographic to downtown.”

Jessica Miller, owner of the Broken Brush Art Studio, said the event was a boon for her business.

“We had tons of people come in today that didn’t even know I existed,” she explained. “So it’s a great thing for the community. People that just moved here and people that have lived here for years.”

Each store had special discounts to accommodate their new customers, and all the money raised goes back to local businesses.