LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Defense attorneys in the case of Elkmont teen Mason Sisk have filed a motion requesting information present on Sisk’s mother’s cell phone.

The defense in the capital murder case filed a motion with the Limestone County Court on Friday asking for the entire expert file from the phone of Mary Sisk, Mason’s mother. The information on the phone caused the original trial to be deemed a mistrial in September 2022. Sisk is charged with capital murder for the killing of five of his family members, including his parent and three younger siblings.

Judge Chad Wise ruled the trial a mistrial at the time because the FBI gained access to the information on the phone during the original trial and both the prosecution and the defense needed time to look over the contents of the phone.

The Defense is now asking for the “entire export files” that the prosecution had received.

To support this motion the defense said that while a hard drive with information from the phone was delivered to Sisk it did not include the complete file from the phone.

The defense further said it could not complete a comprehensive review of the data without a full and complete extraction of the contents of the phone. The defense also pointed out that the state revealing it had gained access to the phone is what caused the first mistrial.

The defense asked the court to issue an order telling the state to produce the entire file, compel the state to state in writing that the file the defense received contained the entire file or set a hearing to further go over the matter.

Sisk’s trial is currently set to begin on April 10.