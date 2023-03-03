LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says Interstate 65 is back open after a single-vehicle accident blocked a portion of it Friday afternoon.

ALEA said the interstate was reopened by 3:32 p.m. Friday. The accident originally occurred at 2:05 p.m. Friday on the southbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 351 in Limestone County.

The agency said the accident blocked the southbound lanes of the interstate and they will remain blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

Alabama State Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.