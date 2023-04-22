LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) —A 21-year-old Athens man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said a single-vehicle crash occurred at around 12:45 a.m. when a GMC pickup truck driven by Dylan A. McMahan, 21, of Athens left the roadway and overturned before hitting a tree. ALEA said the crash occurred approximately two miles south of Athens.

McMahan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing further is available at this time, ALEA said, as troopers are continuing to investigate.