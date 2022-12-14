The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people after they say shots were fired following a car accident.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of what they say is a reported altercation between two “vehicle operators.”

According to authorities, an accident happened in the area of Blackburn Road, between Ham road and Chris Way.

The sheriff’s office said shots were fired after the accident, but by the time deputies arrived on the scene, both of the drivers had fled.

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area, saying it will be blocked off as they investigate the incident.

No description of either driver or vehicle were immediately available.

This is a developing story.