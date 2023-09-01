LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The sentencing date for the Limestone County teenager convicted of killing his parents and three younger siblings has been set.

Mason Sisk, who was 14 at the time that he killed his five family members in September 2019, is set to be formally sentenced on September 7 at 1:30 p.m. Sisk who is now 18 will not face the death penalty due to his age at the time of the crime but does face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Since that fatal night in Elkmont, the road to a sentencing date has been lengthy.

On January 27, 2021, court documents were filed stating that the then-16-year-old was indicted on capital murder charges.

After several delays to a trial date, Sisk first trial was set for the fall of 2022. However, that trial was declared a mistrial after prosecutors informed the court that FBI computer experts had finally unlocked Sisk’s stepmother’s phone.

His second trial took place in April 2023 and concluded with a guilty verdict from the jury on April 27.

The new sentencing date comes nearly six weeks after a July 25 court appearance ended without the now 18-year-old knowing his fate. In that July appearance, Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise said the court would hear testimony, but said a “balancing test” needed to be performed before a sentence could be handed down.

Several impact statements were made by various family members and those who knew the family personally in that court appearance.

Mary Sisk’s brother, Douglas Prater said, “On September 1, 2019, I came home with gifts for everyone – including you, Mason. Instead of seeing the happiness on their faces, I had to put those gifts in caskets.”

Prater continued, “My family has suffered so much. We haven’t been able to rest for years because of what you did. You were accepted into our family. Since you were 4. I remember driving you to get video games, [and] basketball practice. You’re in our family photos and that’s all we have left to remember our family by. A whole family has been lost. I lost my sister Mary. She loved you, and you killed her.”

“Your Nanny,” Prater said, “…she chose you as a grandson. She passed away this past year and so your one supporter is gone.” Sisk swallowed very hard at this.

The State Chief Deputy District Attorney spoke following victim impact statements, saying, “He thought about what he did. He was resourceful. This was not something rash that happened in the heat of the moment. This was calculated and planned.”

He continued, “It’s hard to imagine circumstances more heinous or more catastrophic. These should be the safest places in the entire world for a child – in their beds, in their mothers’ arms. But for the Sisk children, that wasn’t the case.”

“There have been allegations that Mason was mistreated by John,” the deputy attorney said. “That may be true, except he took it out on his entire family. Documents show that [Sisk] was competent and showed no signs of mental illness. [He] cannot be rehabilitated.”

The deputy attorney said that based on those factors along with testimony/evidence presented, life in prison without the possibility of parole was recommended on all four counts.

Following a brief recess, the defense called Matt “Gator” Paddie, who Mason calls Uncle Gator. He says he met John Sisk in a motorcycle club around 2012/2013. The two developed a friendship and “became like family.”

“I never seen anything bad happen when I was around. The family seemed fine but I wouldn’t have allowed it anyway if I was around,” Gator explained. “Kids and women are two things I don’t play about.”

Gator described Mason as staying in his room a lot. “But when he came out, he played with him. He was a nerdy kid growing up. He was starting to grow into himself.”

Defense Attorney Shay Golden showed two pictures to Gator. In one photo, taken just days before their deaths, Mason and John are seen burying the younger kids in the sand on vacation.

Gator said he “didn’t sense any tension between Mason and his family,” but added that there was a bit of tension between John and Mary. He revealed that he does not believe that Mason committed the murders.

“I don’t believe he did it. I think there’s a little more to it somewhere. We’ll never know the truth.” He added, “How can I feel anger, I don’t know what happened. I cannot say that that man right there killed his family. I don’t know that. Everything was fine. So what transpired that night to make this happen? I don’t know. I can’t satisfy everyone.”

Gator looked to Mary’s family, saying, “I can’t turn my back on him. Mary wouldn’t want me to. I’m sorry y’all.” He was dismissed from the stand shortly after.

Sisk did not make a statement at the July hearing and will now have his fate decided by Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise.