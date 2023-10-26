LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – It’s not unusual for a second grader to be reading out loud in class. But when the student is reading her own work to her peers, it’s extra special.

Piney Chapel Elementary School second-grader Aubrey Harper lost her fingers on her right hand when she was two years old in an electrical accident.

Turn the page to today, at just eight years old, she is a published author.

Aubrey knew she was unique but she realized that everyone is special, which eventually would be the title of her book.

With the help of her mom, Alesha, Aubrey started putting together all her thoughts that she wanted to share in her book.

She also started picking out pictures and images she wanted to flow in the colored pages of her first novel. Once the book was complete, her mom thought to put the book on Amazon and see what would happen.

It wasn’t long until a publisher was interested.

“She was just saying she wanted to write a book that everyone is different and that’s okay we shouldn’t look at anyone different just because,” Aubrey’s mother said. “Dorance contacted us and said that they would like it.”

Piney Chapel Elementary School Principal Kandye Jones said Audrey is amazing, “For the first couple of weeks I didn’t even notice that she didn’t have all of her fingers,” she said. “She does not see it as a weakness or a disability. I adore her and I admire her so much.”

Aubrey hopes to be a kindergarten teacher one day. But, who knows, maybe she’ll be accepting a Pulitzer Prize too.