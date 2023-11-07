LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man at the center of a manhunt in Limestone County has been arrested after he ran from law enforcement and bailed out of his vehicle.

On Tuesday evening, an officer with the Athens Police Department stopped a truck on Highway 72 near Clinton Street. The male subject did stop briefly, however, he fled westbound in the vehicle while firing at officers, said APD Captain Brett Constable.

According to Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin, the subject fled from their vehicle on Beech Fork Lane, which is just off Poplar Point Road near Wheeler Lake.

Officers with APD and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office searched for the subject in the area of Beech Fork Lane, Batts Road and Friend Road, McLaughlin said.

The subject, 41-year-old David Christopher Bolton, was located and charged with attempted murder, according to APD.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate this case.