ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Athens Police Department has sent out a warning to businesses in the area about a scammer claiming to be with the department.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said a scammer has called a least one Athens business trying to gain access to its computer system. He said Russell Stover reported the scam after someone claimed to be an Athens Police investigator “Brian Johnson”.

Russell Stover said the caller claimed the police department needed access to its computer system.

“The Police Department is not calling businesses asking for computer access, and we do not have an employee by that name,” Chief Johnson said.

He added that if your business is contacted, please do not give the callers any information.