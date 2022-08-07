SALEM, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for drug trafficking on Monday, July 18.

Authorities said that they were working an investigation on Harrison Road in Salem, Ala. During the investigation, they found and confiscated 112.7 grams of methamphetamine and six grams of fentanyl.

Courtesy of Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

Juston Wayne Wray, 57, of Salem, has been charged with drug trafficking methamphetamine and drug trafficking fentanyl.

He has been released from Limestone County Detention Center on bond.